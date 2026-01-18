Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

GOOD NEWS: Israel Moves Closer to Allowing Uber and Lyft to Operate Nationwide

Israel is taking a significant step toward opening its roads to ride-hailing services, as the Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved a draft bill that would allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate legally across the country.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Blue and White MK Eitan Ginsburg and Likud MK Moshe Passal, would permit shared ride-hailing platforms to connect private drivers with passengers through mobile applications. Following the committee’s approval, the bill is expected to advance to a preliminary reading in the Knesset as early as next week.

In recent months, Transportation Minister Miri Regev has been working to pave the way for Uber’s entry into the Israeli market, potentially as early as the beginning of this year. Beyond passenger rides, Uber also offers services such as food delivery, freight, and other on-demand mobility options.

According to the Transportation Ministry, the draft bill is designed to comprehensively regulate ride-hailing services in Israel. The framework would address passenger safety, driver screening, insurance requirements, and vehicle condition monitoring, while also establishing a compensation and support mechanism for the local taxi industry as new competitors enter the market.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

REPORT: Israeli and Arab Pressure Helped Dissuade Trump From Striking Iran At Last Moment

Want To Become A Member Of Trump’s Gaza “Board Of Peace”? That Will Cost You $1 Billion

WOAH! Cabinet Ministers Blame Jared Kushner for Turkish, Qatari Presence on Gaza Oversight Board

IRANIAN PRESIDENT WARNS: Any Attack On Khamenei Would Trigger ‘Full-Scale War With the Iranian Nation’

🚨 SHOCKING: Three Chareidim Arrested in Dramatic Shin Bet Raids Targeting Iran Spying Operations

Neo-Nazi Teen Accused of Targeting Synagogues Stockpiled Weapons, Praised Mass Murderers

Chareidi Leaders Visit Bochurim in Military Prison, Decry “Imprisonment for Limud Torah”

Israel Kills Senior Hamas, Islamic Jihad Commanders After Ceasefire Breach

BLOODBATH: Clandestine Doctors’ Network Says Iran Crackdown Killed More Than 16,500

Attorney General Pam Bondi Says DOJ Will Seek Death Penalty In Killing Of Israeli Embassy Staffers