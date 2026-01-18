GOOD NEWS: Israel Moves Closer to Allowing Uber and Lyft to Operate Nationwide

Israel is taking a significant step toward opening its roads to ride-hailing services, as the Ministerial Committee for Legislation has approved a draft bill that would allow companies such as Uber and Lyft to operate legally across the country.

The proposed legislation, sponsored by Blue and White MK Eitan Ginsburg and Likud MK Moshe Passal, would permit shared ride-hailing platforms to connect private drivers with passengers through mobile applications. Following the committee’s approval, the bill is expected to advance to a preliminary reading in the Knesset as early as next week.

In recent months, Transportation Minister Miri Regev has been working to pave the way for Uber’s entry into the Israeli market, potentially as early as the beginning of this year. Beyond passenger rides, Uber also offers services such as food delivery, freight, and other on-demand mobility options.

According to the Transportation Ministry, the draft bill is designed to comprehensively regulate ride-hailing services in Israel. The framework would address passenger safety, driver screening, insurance requirements, and vehicle condition monitoring, while also establishing a compensation and support mechanism for the local taxi industry as new competitors enter the market.

