NYC Mayor Mamdani Defies Trump Threat to Cut Funds Over Sanctuary City Policy

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is drawing a firm line against the White House after Donald Trump threatened to cut off federal funding to so-called sanctuary cities, a move that could put their unlikely political détente to the test.

Speaking Wednesday at a Brooklyn event unrelated to immigration, Mamdani said he has already pushed back directly with the president, warning that New York’s sanctuary laws are “not bargaining chips.”

“I will always continue to make the case for the city,” Mamdani told reporters. “When it comes to the threat to restrict federal funding to New York City, our values and our laws are not up for negotiation.”

Trump said Tuesday that his administration would freeze federal funds to sanctuary jurisdictions starting Feb. 1, accusing them of shielding criminals and undermining immigration enforcement. “We’re not making any payment to anybody that supports sanctuary cities,” the president said.

The standoff is notable given the unusually cordial relationship that has developed between Mamdani, a pro-immigrant Democratic socialist, and Trump, a hard-line Republican. Since a surprisingly warm Oval Office meeting in November, the two have spoken regularly by phone and text, according to people familiar with the exchanges.

But immigration has long been a fault line between New York City and the Trump administration. City officials sharply criticized federal agents this week after the detention of a City Council staffer during an immigration appointment, reigniting tensions just as Trump’s funding threat looms.

Mamdani said Wednesday he has yet to hear back from Trump.

