Iran Canceled 800 Executions After Trump Warning, White House Claims

The White House says that Iran halted hundreds of planned executions after President Donald Trump warned Tehran against killing protesters, marking a dramatic — and unverified — pause amid a brutal crackdown by the Islamic Republic.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters that as many as 800 executions scheduled to take place the previous day were called off following direct U.S. messages to Iranian officials.

“The president and his team have communicated to the Iranian regime that if the killing continues, there will be consequences,” Leavitt said. “The president understands today that 800 executions that were scheduled and supposed to take place yesterday were halted.”

Iran has not publicly acknowledged plans for mass executions, and the White House did not provide evidence to independently confirm the claim. Leavitt said the administration continues to monitor the situation closely and emphasized that “all options remain on the table.”

Leavitt also confirmed that Trump spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu amid the tensions, but declined to say whether Netanyahu urged restraint against military action targeting Iran.

The developments come as the administration weighs next steps in response to Iran’s violent response to widespread protests.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)