ADL Chief Says He’s Working With GOP Allies to “Take Down” Antisemites on the Right

The head of the Anti-Defamation League is openly coordinating with conservative lawmakers and media figures to confront what he described as a growing strain of antisemitism on the American right.

Speaking during a panel discussion in Los Angeles, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said he has been working “behind the scenes” with Sen. Ted Cruz and other conservatives to counter figures he labeled “revolting lunatics,” naming Tucker Carlson and Nick Fuentes.

“I think the only way we are going to defeat the rise in antisemitism on the right is from the right,” Greenblatt said.

While criticizing Carlson, Fuentes and Candace Owens, Greenblatt praised responsible conservative voices, including Cruz, Ben Shapiro, Mark Levin and House Speaker Mike Johnson, for pushing back against extremist rhetoric.

Greenblatt said those efforts extend beyond public statements. He said the ADL is actively assisting lawmakers and right-leaning influencers in pressuring major social media platforms to more aggressively enforce their own rules against hate speech.

“We definitely are working a lot to try to get the platforms to kind of enforce their own terms of service so that we can pull down the most offensive hate speech,” Greenblatt said. “What we try to do at ADL is provide data, provide tools and step up — often quietly — behind the scenes.”

The remarks shed light on an increasingly assertive approach by the ADL as antisemitism becomes a bipartisan political flashpoint, with Jewish advocacy groups accusing both the far right and the left of tolerating or amplifying hostile rhetoric toward Jews and Israel.

Greenblatt also took aim at left-wing streamer Hasan Piker, calling him a “revolting person” and accusing him of spreading antisemitic and anti-Israel rhetoric to a massive online audience. Greenblatt warned that Piker’s influence on platforms like Twitch, YouTube and Instagram makes him especially dangerous to younger viewers.

“You might not know Hasan Piker,” Greenblatt said, “but if your kids are watching video games, you better believe they do.”

Carlson responded after Greenblatt’s comments circulated online, portraying the ADL’s outreach as an effort to suppress dissenting speech. In a post on X, Carlson accused Cruz of collaborating with what he called an “anti-white” organization to silence critics, writing that such cooperation fuels public mistrust in American institutions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)