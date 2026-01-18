University of Michigan Welcomes Elie Kligman, First Orthodox Jew to Play Division I College Baseball

The University of Michigan baseball program is adding a milestone to its roster this spring, welcoming catcher Elie Kligman, whom the team hailed as the first Orthodox Jew to play Division I baseball.

“Elie Kligman is making history,” Michigan Baseball wrote in announcing the 22-year-old graduate student’s arrival in Ann Arbor.

Kligman, originally from Las Vegas, joined the Wolverines this spring after transferring from Sacramento State, where he completed his undergraduate degree. A switch-hitting catcher, he entered the NCAA transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining and quickly drew interest from Michigan’s coaching staff.

“I was recruited to the University of Michigan this summer out of the transfer portal,” Kligman told JNS. “The coaches reached out to me, offered me, and I committed soon after.”

Kligman said he first became the first Orthodox Jew to play Division I baseball during his freshman year in 2022, a distinction that gained wider attention after Michigan highlighted it publicly. “I put that in the fun fact section of our intro posts,” he said. “The post got some views, and it was awesome to see the love from lots of people — and the haters.”

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, congratulated Kligman for “breaking barriers,” saying his presence on the field could open doors for more Jewish athletes.

Kligman’s father, Marc Kligman, is a sports agent who represents Elie and his brother Ari, as well as Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Nathan Lukes and longtime Philadelphia Phillies catcher Carlos Ruiz.

“My dad being an agent and my brother playing as well was the perfect environment,” Kligman said. “I always had a partner to go to the field with, and my dad coached me through high school.”

One of his favorite experiences came playing alongside his brother with the Portland Pickles, a collegiate summer league team. “That was the first time my brother and I teamed up in college,” he said. “It was definitely a fun and special connection.”

Kligman’s rise has also meant navigating the demands of Division I athletics while maintaining Orthodox Jewish observance, particularly around Shabbos. He said Friday games are manageable as long as play ends before sundown.

“While the sun is still up, I play,” he said. “Once Shabbat begins, I leave and go to shul. Or, when I’m on the road, back to the hotel.”

He added that teammates and staff have been supportive, helping arrange kosher food and religious accommodations on the road, often with assistance from local Chabad rabbis.

