TRAGEDY: Jewish Pastry Chef Killed in Freak Accident While Baking Challah at Kosher Bakery in Florida

A 71-year-old Israeli pastry chef was killed early Friday after falling into an industrial dough-mixing machine at a kosher bakery in South Florida. Police identified the victim as Mordechai Grunberger z”l, who was pronounced dead at the scene. In a statement, law enforcement said there were no indications of criminal activity and that the investigation remains ongoing.

“Police are investigating the death of a man at the South Florida Kosher Market,” the department said. “At this time, there are no indications of criminal activity, and the incident has been classified as an accident involving an industrial dough-mixing machine.”

Grunberger had lived in Miami for more than two decades, according to his son, Erez Green, who spoke to Israeli outlet Mako.

Green said the family is working to bring his father’s body to Israel for burial, in accordance with his wishes.

“He wanted to be buried in Israel,” Green said. “That’s what he wanted.”

Grunberger’s wife, Inna Gastman Moar, posted a brief but emotional tribute on Facebook, describing her husband as her closest companion and the father of their two sons.

“Today, my beloved husband Miki, my closest person in my life, my best friend, and father of my two beautiful sons, tragically passed away,” she wrote. “I lost myself. I love him so much. He’s the love of my life.”

The death has drawn attention to safety conditions in industrial food production environments, even as authorities emphasized there is currently no evidence pointing to foul play. Investigators said additional details would be released if warranted as the inquiry continues.

