Jewish Groups Urge NYC Mayor Mamdani to Pick Antisemitism Chief “Grounded in Jewish Life”

A coalition of Jewish organizations is urging New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani to appoint a new head of the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism who is closely connected to Jewish communal life, amid heightened anxiety among Jewish New Yorkers about safety, schools and City Hall’s direction.

In a letter sent Friday, 13 groups asked Mamdani to choose a leader who is “grounded in the day-to-day realities of Jewish communal life and capable of engaging meaningfully with communities across all levels of observance, background and political belief.” The signatories describe themselves as a growing, grassroots network representing a wide range of political and religious perspectives across the city’s five boroughs.

The appeal comes as Mamdani, the city’s first Muslim mayor, prepares to make early appointments that will signal how he plans to govern on issues touching Israel, antisemitism and public education. Mamdani has long been critical of Israel and has said he would seek the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he were to visit New York. His positions have fueled unease among many Jewish leaders, particularly after several anti-Zionist activists were included on the mayor’s transition committees.

The letter does not explicitly mention Zionism, but its subtext is clear: Jewish groups want assurances that the antisemitism portfolio will not be led by someone hostile to Israel or disconnected from mainstream Jewish communal concerns.

“The safety, confidence and cohesion of Jewish New Yorkers depend on strong, credible and trusted leadership,” the letter states, citing recent incidents including a pro-Hamas protest outside a Queens synagogue and the fire attack on a synagogue in Jackson, Mississippi.

Moshe Davis, who has served as executive director of the Office to Combat Antisemitism since May, still lists the role on his LinkedIn and X accounts, though he has not posted publicly since late December. City Hall has not confirmed whether Davis will remain in the position, and multiple sources say a new appointment could come as soon as this week.

The letter’s signatories include organizations such as the Park Slope Jewish Affinity Group, the NYC Jewish Parents Leadership Council, Progressives for Israel, End Jew-Hatred, the Zionist Brooklyn Group and the Hannah Senesh Community Day School.

Jews make up roughly 10 percent of New York City’s population, yet accounted for more than 60 percent of reported hate crime victims in 2025, according to city data, ranging from antisemitic graffiti to violent assaults.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)