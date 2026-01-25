Advertise
15,000 Flights In The United States Have Been Canceled

Over 15,000 flights in the US have been canceled since Saturday, according to FlightAware, and the number continues to grow.

Nearly 10,000 flights within, into, or out of the US were canceled today alone, which is nearly a quarter of all flights the Federal Aviation Authority handles in a given day. This follows over 4,000 cancellations Saturday.

Cancellations were also growing for Monday, which should be the storm’s final chapter. Over 1,800 flights were canceled for the day, most out of New York, Boston and Washington, DC.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

