Yeshiva Bochur Released From Military Prison—In Prison Uniform

A yeshivah bochur who had been arrested and held in a military prison for “draft dodging” was released to his home on Erev Shabbos—but was forced to leave the facility wearing a prison uniform.

According to a Hamodia report, after being informed of his release, the bochur requested his personal clothing, which had been taken from him upon entry. To his consternation, the guards claimed that his clothes had disappeared.

With no alternative, he was forced to leave the prison facility wearing the prison uniform.

The incident sparked outrage. UTJ chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf immediately contacted the office of Defense Minister Yisrael Katz, demanding a full inquiry into what he described as a humiliating and unacceptable situation.

The minister’s office pledged that the matter would be thoroughly investigated.

