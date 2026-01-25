Tri-State Area Snow Updates 8:30PM ET

The storm has already given us one of our biggest snow event’s in years.

Just before 8:30PM, Central Park recorded 10.6 inches, surpassing the 8.5 inches recorded five years ago. This storm is in league with the five biggest storms of the past several years

La Guardia Airport: 10 inches

JFK Airport: 9 inches

Newark Airport: 10 inches

Allentown, PA: 11.5″

AC Airport, NJ: 6.2″

Philadelphia, PA: 9.1″

Reading, PA: 9.4″

Trenton, NJ: 8.6″

Wondering when the plows are going to come to your street? Well, you might have missed them — but they’ll be back.

The New York City Department of Sanitation (DOS) said that “EVERY street has been plowed.” But the department added that the snow is still coming down, and the work to clear and salt every street will continue into Monday.

See where they have been at http://nyc.gov/PlowNYC.

Trash Collection – Snow operations take priority now. While it’s ok to put your material at the curb following your normal schedule, understand that collection will be delayed during snow operations.

Property owners in NYC, you’re on the clock for clearing the snow. But fortunately, that clock doesn’t expire until tomorrow.

The city’s Emergency Management Department gave the timeframe for when snow needs to be cleared off sidewalks, which includes a minimum 4-foot clear path when possible.

When snow stops between:

7am-5pm: Sidewalks must be cleared within 4 hours.

5pm-9pm: Sidewalks must be cleared within 14 hours.

9pm-7am: Sidewalks must be cleared by 11 a.m.

New Jersey Gov. Mikie Sherrill said that NJ Transit service is not likely to resume until after Monday morning’s rush hour.

“We anticipate the storm will have roughly left our state around 4 in the morning [Monday]. So the commute tomorrow, a lot of our public transit will not be deiced, will not be able to get up online for a lot of that commute,” said Sherrill. “Most likely that will be delayed. We will get buses back on the streets as quickly and as safely possible, they will be the first to return. But if you can delay your start tomorrow morning, if you can work from home, if you can telework, that is the way to go for the commute tomorrow.”

The governor added that NJ Transit is anticipating buses won’t be ready to hit the roads again until after the morning rush hour, with delays “quite likely,” especially in North Jersey.

As for rail and light rail, Sherrill said that service may be suspended until the afternoon.