Storm Drives Highest US Flight Cancellations Since Pandemic

A flight status screen shows canceled flights to the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area from the Salt Lake City International Airport amid a winter storm Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Sydney Schaefer)

The winter storm has triggered the highest number of US flight cancellations since the Covid-19 pandemic, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.

As of 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday, airlines had canceled 8,906 of 23,735 scheduled US departures, making it the worst single day for cancellations since the early days of the pandemic in 2020, Cirium said. The numbers represent about 38% of all flights scheduled nationwide.

FlightAware shows that cancellations continued to climb into the evening. As of 6:45 p.m. ET Sunday, airlines in the United States had canceled more than 11,000 flights.

International flights arriving in the US have also been hit hard, with about one-third of scheduled flights from overseas canceled on Sunday, according to Cirium data.

Major airports across the country reported widespread disruptions, including more than 80% of flights canceled at New York’s LaGuardia, JFK, Newark and Philadelphia, with Washington’s Reagan National Airport topping 90% canceled.

