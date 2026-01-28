BREAKING: Suspect In Custody After Repeatedly Ramming Vehicle Into Chabad’s 770 Headquarters In Crown Heights

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after repeatedly ramming a vehicle into an entrance of Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.
Footage recorded by bystanders shows the driver steering his vehicle into an entrance at the bottom of a ramp, reversing, and then accelerating into the same doorway at least two additional times. After exiting the vehicle, the driver can be heard claiming that his vehicle had “slipped,” though the footage appears to show deliberate acceleration into the structure.
New York Police Department officers responded within moments and placed the man in custody. Authorities also called in the NYPD Bomb Squad to examine the suspect’s vehicle out of an abundance of caution.
No injuries were reported in the incident. The extent of the damage to the building was not immediately clear.
The motive for the apparent attack has not been disclosed, and police have not said whether the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, a targeted attack on a religious institution, or a non-ideological act.
However, highly credible sources tell YWN that the suspect had arrived at a yeshiva in Carteret, NJ, yesterday claiming he wanted to convert to Judaism. Sources say he was not taken seriously and was “upset” by the response, prompting his deranged rampage tonight.
Additional information will be released as the investigation develops.
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
He tried getting into “the tunnel”.
What lubavitch needs is cement pillars or flower pots like many big shuls and government offices have. They should have thrown something to smash his back windows after the first or second ramming. He looks like a lefty. Who knows if he’s Jewish.
Just a poor guy trying to get a parking spot in New York. Nothing to see here folks. He will get a parking ticket and go home.
He will certainly walk as if anyone was ever declared mentally handic, it’s gotta be him. To have initiated such an action onto the most camera secured place, he’s gotta be nuts.
My Satmar boys would have taken care of him. By the time the police came, they would be collecting body parts. Maybe he suddenly remembered that he didn’t put on tefilin?