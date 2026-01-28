Advertise
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

BREAKING: Suspect In Custody After Repeatedly Ramming Vehicle Into Chabad’s 770 Headquarters In Crown Heights

A man was taken into custody Wednesday after repeatedly ramming a vehicle into an entrance of Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters at 770 Eastern Parkway in Crown Heights.

Footage recorded by bystanders shows the driver steering his vehicle into an entrance at the bottom of a ramp, reversing, and then accelerating into the same doorway at least two additional times. After exiting the vehicle, the driver can be heard claiming that his vehicle had “slipped,” though the footage appears to show deliberate acceleration into the structure.

New York Police Department officers responded within moments and placed the man in custody. Authorities also called in the NYPD Bomb Squad to examine the suspect’s vehicle out of an abundance of caution.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The extent of the damage to the building was not immediately clear.

The motive for the apparent attack has not been disclosed, and police have not said whether the incident is being investigated as a hate crime, a targeted attack on a religious institution, or a non-ideological act.

However, highly credible sources tell YWN that the suspect had arrived at a yeshiva in Carteret, NJ, yesterday claiming he wanted to convert to Judaism. Sources say he was not taken seriously and was “upset” by the response, prompting his deranged rampage tonight.

Additional information will be released as the investigation develops.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

5 Responses

  2. What lubavitch needs is cement pillars or flower pots like many big shuls and government offices have. They should have thrown something to smash his back windows after the first or second ramming. He looks like a lefty. Who knows if he’s Jewish.

  4. He will certainly walk as if anyone was ever declared mentally handic, it’s gotta be him. To have initiated such an action onto the most camera secured place, he’s gotta be nuts.

Leave a Reply

Popular Posts

ROUND 2: Bomb Cyclone Heading To NYC After Historic Storm, Threatening Fresh Snow And Subzero Wind Chills

Mamdani Calls to Disband Key NYPD Unit, Pitches New Taxes on Wealthy as Fiscal Pressure Mounts

20/20 HINDSIGHT: Netanyahu Passed on 11 Separate Chances to Kill Yahye Sinwar Before Oct. 7

Rising Antisemitism Pushing More U.S. Jews to See Israel as Safest Haven, Survey Finds

NYPD Honors Outgoing Chevra Hatzolah CEO Rabbi Yechiel Kalish for Years of Service

HaRav Landau: “One Who Truly Lives A Life Of Torah Lacks Nothing In The World”

-40 POINTS: Independents Abandoning Trump As Approval Craters To New Record Low

SABER-RATTLING: Top Khamenei Advisor Threatens To Strike “Heart Of Tel Aviv” If U.S. Attacks Iran

Federal Reserve Keeps Interest Rates Unchanged Despite Trump Push For Further Cuts

NO SURPRISES: PA Still Pays $2,000 A Month To Terrorist Who Smiled After Murdering 8 Children