A Time for Music 39: When Jewish Music Became an Experience [PHOTO GALLERY]

On January 18, Jewish music history was made once again at A Time for Music 39, the most ambitious and influential stage in Jewish music. Outside, the air was icy and the roads slick. Inside NJPAC, the atmosphere was electric. Thousands filled the theater for a night of warmth, energy, and heart, while tens of thousands more joined worldwide via livestream.

Under the direction of producer Shlome Steinmetz, the production delivered a meticulously crafted experience that blended entertainment, inspiration, and immersive storytelling on a scale unmatched in the Jewish music world. From the opening moments, it was clear this would be a night to remember.

As the countdown clock reached zero, the lights dimmed and the audience leaned in. The Freilach Orchestra, under the direction of Maestro Tzvi Blumenfeld, took the stage, delivering a sweeping philharmonic sound. In his signature voice, Nachum Segal welcomed Israeli conductor Yoeli Dikman, who opened the night with a stirring overture that set the tone for everything to follow.

A familiar face appeared on the screen as composer Yisroel Lamm shared the inspiration behind the iconic HASC theme. What followed was a seamless blend of music, lighting, and visual storytelling that drew the audience in and set the tone for the night ahead.

The performances unfolded one unforgettable moment after another. Shulem Lemmer opened with a medley of English favorites, followed by Chassidic superstar Shmueli Ungar, who made a dramatic entrance with sirens and smoke before launching into his hit song “Fire” and crowd favorites including “Yirei Shamayim.”

Midway through “Keil Mistater,” the spotlight shifted to the audience, where a mysterious figure wearing a disco-ball helmet delivered the next lines. The reveal electrified the room — it was Sruly Green, whose unmistakable energy instantly brought the crowd to life.

The night continued with standout moments throughout. A nostalgic tribute revisited classic HASC performances, while a unique percussionist from Israel mesmerized the audience by creating music with water as he accompanied Benny Friedman. Itzik Dadya followed with a lively Israeli set, joined by Moki Salomon, winner of this year’s 24six Talent Show, for a powerful duet of “Shemesh.”

Two Israeli superstars added a deeply soulful dimension to the evening. Naftali Kempeh, the “Kumzitz King,” brought his signature warmth and was joined by the Shabbos Project Choir, transforming the arena into one giant kumzitz as thousands sang along. Later, singer-songwriter Motti Weiss made his HASC debut, culminating in a dynamic collaboration with Sruly Green on “Bekitcha,” turning the theater into a full-scale singalong.

Then came a moment that will be remembered as one of the most historic in HASC history. Eliya Cohen, a former hostage who spent 505 days in Hamas captivity in Gaza, took the stage. The entire room rose in unison.

“I am no hero,” he said. “The real heroes are the children of HASC and those who support them.”

He spoke about the power of Shema Yisroel and led the audience in an emotional medley, joined by Benny Friedman, Shulem Lemmer, and Shmueli Ungar. The moment was raw, uplifting, and unforgettable.

The final act belonged to Thank You Hashem, the global movement that has reshaped Jewish music with viral hits and a passionate following. The TYH Boys Choir stormed the stage with songs like “Never Alone” and “I Just Want to Sing from My Heart,” joined by the full TYH team, including Chaim Ghoori and Mendy Worch, bringing the audience to its feet for a powerful, joy-filled finale.

As the final notes faded, one thing was clear: innovation in Jewish music is thriving. A Time for Music 39 raised the bar with bold creativity, fresh talent, and show-stopping visuals and lighting.

With remarkable Siyata Dishmaya, a world-class team, and months of meticulous preparation, the production surpassed expectations and delivered moments that will be talked about long after the curtains closed.

The biggest stage in Jewish music delivered once again.

See you next year at HASC 40.