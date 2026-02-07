Trump: “Iran Wants to Make a Deal Very Badly; Iran: “Trump Is a Liar”

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday night commented on the first round of talks with Iran in Oman, describing them as “very good.”

Speaking with reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, “Iran looks like it wants to make a deal very badly. We’re going to meet again early next week.”

“There’s plenty of time for a deal,” he added, emphasizing that Iran will not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, which he called a red line for the United States.

In response, Ibrahim Rezaei, spokesman for the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee, lashed out at Trump, saying: “Trump is a liar. The Iranian government has not withdrawn and will not withdraw from its red lines. The Americans, having failed in all other options, now have no choice but to accept Iran’s principles and rights.”

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who joined the talks in Oman, told Al Jazeera that “the negotiations were a good start, but there’s still a long road ahead before we can build mutual trust.”

“Zero uranium enrichment is not up for negotiation,” he added. “Enrichment is our unquestionable right and must continue. Even a military strike cannot destroy our capabilities.”

Addressing Iran’s missile program, Araghchi said, “This issue is not negotiable now or in the future because it concerns our defense. The possibility of war always exists, and we are prepared for it.”

