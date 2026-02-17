LAKEWOOD: Bnos Penina Girls School Suspends All Classes Amid Severe Tuition Payment Shortfall

Bnos Penina, a girls school in Lakewood, has informed parents that it will no longer be able to operate in its current location after Wednesday, February 18, and instructed families not to send students beginning Thursday, February 19.

According to the letter, administrators said the school has struggled to remain financially viable after parents’ commitments to provide additional support and maintain current tuition payments were not fully met.

“Had tuition obligations been maintained as agreed, we would not be in this position today,” the administration wrote.

The administration said the challenges were compounded by prolonged periods of sub-freezing temperatures earlier this winter, which increased operating and maintenance costs.

The school also disclosed that its landlord had notified administrators that the building would no longer be available for use after this week, leaving the school without a location to continue classes.

Despite efforts over recent months to secure funding and explore alternative solutions, the administration said it was unable to find a sustainable path forward.

“After much effort, many conversations, and every possible attempt to find a sustainable path forward, we have reached the painful conclusion that we will not be able to continue,” the letter stated.

School leaders said the decision followed consultation with Torah authorities and was made after extensive deliberation.

“It is our sincere hope that our wonderful and loyal parents will step forward in a meaningful and immediate way to make continuation possible,” the administration wrote.

