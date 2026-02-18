Advertise
Women Of The Wall Escalate Rosh Chodesh Provocation, Endanger Lives [Videos]

Screenshot

One day after the fate of the Kosel’s kedusha was casually tossed around by Supreme Court justices, one of the petitioners, the Women of the Wall organization, escalated its monthly antics on Wednesday morning, Rosh Chodesh Adar.

The members of the group not only violated the law by bringing a Sefer Torah to the Kosel, they blocked the main entrance and exit to the site by holding a “Kriyas HaTorah” ceremony while completely ignoring the instructions of the police and Kosel ushers, endangering the thousands of people who came to daven at the Kosel.

It should be noted that Wednesday is also the first day of Ramadan, which led to an unusually large crowd due to the Muslims who also arrived at the area.

A statement from the Western Wall Heritage Foundation said that the actions of the Women of the Wall group went beyond its usual provocations that disrespect the mispallelim and violate the laws of the site but also posed a “real risk to human life.”

The Western Wall Heritage Foundation submitted a complaint at the Supreme Court hearing about the group’s ongoing provocations at the Kosel every Rosh Chodesh.

 

 


(YWN Israel Desk—Jerusalem)

 

