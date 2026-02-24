WATCH LIVE AT 9:00PM – President Trump Delivers 2026 State of the Union Address

President Donald Trump is set to deliver his first State of the Union address of his second term Tuesday night before a joint session of Congress, in what is shaping up to be a pivotal political moment.

The speech comes just days after the Supreme Court struck down the bulk of his sweeping tariff program, dealing a significant blow to one of his signature economic policies. The administration has also faced mounting criticism over its aggressive deportation push, the shutdown of the Department of Homeland Security, rising tensions with Iran, and slipping poll numbers.

Trump has previewed the address as “long,” after setting a modern record last year when his speech to Congress lasted one hour, 39 minutes and 32 seconds. Tuesday’s remarks are widely seen as a preview of the Republican message heading into November’s elections, when control of the House and Senate will again be at stake.

While the president is expected to highlight domestic priorities, his escalating rhetoric regarding potential military action against Iran is likely to loom over the address.

Democrats are planning visible demonstrations of dissent. Some lawmakers intend to skip the speech altogether, others will attend counter-programming events, and several are bringing guests they say represent the human impact of the administration’s policies.

Following the address, Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger will deliver the official Democratic response. Senator Alex Padilla of California will present a Spanish-language response.

