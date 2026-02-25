Advertise
RUN, KAMALA, RUN! Harris Says She “Might” Run For President Again, Keeping Door Open To 2028

Former Vice President Kamala Harris greets people before she speaks, Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

Former Vice President Kamala Harris says that she remains undecided about another presidential run but acknowledged that she “might” seek the White House again. Harris made the remarks during a live video conversation Monday with author Sharon McMahon, as part of an online discussion that included both personal and political topics.

Near the end of the event, McMahon launched a rapid-fire “lightning round” of questions and asked Harris directly whether she planned to run again.

“I haven’t decided,” Harris replied.

When pressed further, she added: “I might.”

McMahon told Harris that she had interpreted her recent book as signaling possible interest in another campaign. Harris pushed back, saying the book was not intended as a political statement.

“The book is about a specific period in time,” Harris said, adding that it was meant to reflect on her experiences and connect with readers.

Harris released her memoir, 107 Days, late last year. The book chronicles the turbulent period after former President Joe Biden withdrew from the 2024 race, elevating Harris to the top of the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump.

The book became a bestseller and helped revive Harris’s public profile following her election loss.

Since then, she has increased her public appearances and media engagements, moves widely seen as keeping her politically relevant ahead of the next cycle.

Harris’s comments come as Democrats continue to search for a dominant figure in the early stages of the 2028 race. No clear frontrunner has emerged, and several prominent figures are viewed as potential contenders.

Party strategists say Harris remains a major figure due to her national recognition, fundraising capacity, and experience as vice president, though she also faces lingering questions about her previous campaign.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)

