Israel’s Knesset Honors India’s Prime Minister Modi With Newly Created Medal Of The Knesset

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana on Tuesday awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi the newly established Medal of the Knesset, honoring him for his “significant contributions to the State of Israel and the Jewish people.”

Ohana presented the award after Modi delivered a speech before the Knesset, in which he highlighted the growing partnership between New Delhi and Jerusalem and pledged to further strengthen bilateral ties.

According to the Knesset spokesperson’s office, Modi was selected as the first recipient of the medal for his role in expanding diplomatic, security, and technological cooperation between India and Israel.

“Prime Minister Modi significantly strengthened the ties between India and Israel and deepened the strategic cooperation between the countries,” the spokesperson’s office said in a statement.

It cited expanded collaboration in security, innovation, and cyber technology, as well as joint technological development projects, as key factors in the decision.

“During his tenure, cooperation in the fields of security and technology expanded, including joint security technological developments, innovation and cyber,” the statement said. “He worked to deepen the political and cultural connection, and strengthened Israel’s position as India’s central partner in the Middle East.”

“This is a historic moment for the Knesset and for the entire State of Israel,” Ohana said. “The awarding of the decoration to Prime Minister Modi expresses our deep appreciation for his work to create a strategic alliance between Israel and India.”

He praised Modi’s leadership as “a courageous, consistent and sincere friendship with the State of Israel,” adding that the Indian leader had stood by Israel “even in complex and challenging times.”

The Medal of the Knesset is intended to recognize foreign leaders and public figures who have made exceptional contributions to Israel’s diplomatic standing and international partnerships.

Under Modi’s leadership, India and Israel have dramatically expanded cooperation across multiple sectors, including defense, intelligence sharing, agriculture, water management, and high-tech innovation. Defense ties in particular have deepened, with Israel becoming one of India’s leading arms suppliers in recent years.

Modi has also taken a more public and visible approach to relations with Israel than many of his predecessors, becoming the first Indian prime minister to make an official visit to Israel in 2017.

