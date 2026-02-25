Four Killed In Clash Between Cuban Forces And Florida-Registered Vessel

Cuban soldiers killed four people and wounded six others aboard a Florida-registered speed boat that had entered Cuban waters and opened fire on soldiers, the Cuban government said Wednesday.

Cuba’s Interior Ministry issued a statement that provided few details about the shooting, but noted that the boat was roughly 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) northeast of Cayo Falcones, off Cuba’s north coast.

It was unclear if any U.S. citizens were aboard.

The government provided the boat’s registration number, but The Associated Press was unable to readily verify details of the boat because boat registrations are not public in the state of Florida.

Officials said one Cuban officer was injured, four suspects killed and six others injured.

It wasn’t immediately known what the boat and its occupants were doing in Cuban waters. In the statement, the ministry said Cuba’s government was “safeguarding its sovereignty and ensuring stability in the region.”

The incident comes as tensions simmer between the U.S. and Cuba in the wake of mounting pressure by the Trump administration. The two countries used to collaborate on drug smuggling and other crimes but have since stopped doing so.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance said late Wednesday afternoon that he had been briefed on the incident by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He added that the White House was monitoring the situation, but declined to provide further details.

“Hopefully it’s not as bad as we fear it could be,” Vance said.

James Uthmeier, Florida’s attorney general, said he has ordered prosecutors to work with federal, state and law enforcement partners to start an investigation.

“The Cuban government cannot be trusted, and we will do everything in our power to hold these communists accountable,” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Florida Rep. Carlos A. Gimenez decried the four killings and accused the Cuban government of murder.

“This regime must be relegated to the dust bin of history!” he wrote on X.

It’s not unusual for skirmishes to erupt between Cuba’s Coast Guard and U.S.-flagged speedboats in Cuban waters, but there have been no recent reports of passengers opening fire or being killed.

In past years, some of those U.S.-flagged boats were laden with unidentified items headed toward the island or they were going to pick up Cubans and smuggle them into the U.S.

