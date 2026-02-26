No Longer Alone: Strength, Chizuk, and Brotherhood After Loss

When a new venture begins, it often does so on a smaller scale — through a “soft opening” before a broader public debut. Just over a year ago, a small group of like-minded men embarked on such a beginning, launching an initiative to address a long-standing and deeply felt gap within our community .

Baruch Hashem, we are blessed with a vast network of chesed organizations — Hatzoloh, Chaveirim, Bikur Cholim, Tomchei Shabbos, and many others — that compassionately meet the diverse needs of Klal Yisroel. More recently, organizations such as Samchainu and Links have been established to support widows and their children. Yet, until now, there had been no organized, communal effort devoted specifically to addressing the unique needs of widowers.

That has now changed.

On Shabbos Parshas Vayechi — Shabbos Chazak, a newly formed organization, BivLev, convened for a Shabbos Hisachdus in Chester, New York. Widowers gathered to offer and receive chizuk from one another in an atmosphere of understanding, dignity, and mutual support. The men were privileged to be joined for the entire Shabbos by the Liminover Rav, shlita, who, with his own distinctive warmth and sensitivity, shared heartfelt words of inspiration and encouragement.

What the men experienced above all was a sense of validation, and with it, the knowledge that while each man carries his own story and personal burden, in this challenge he is not alone.

Previous Shabbosos were held in Chester, New York, as well as during a weekend retreat in Florida. These gatherings were enriched by the participation of distinguished rabbanim and professionals, including Rabbi Afin en and Rabbi Chanoch Krohn, MSW. Each, in his own way, helped attendees better understand their personal struggles and guided them toward practical paths forward. A highlight of these Shabbosos is the open and thoughtful discussion where men share how they navigate their challenges, allowing others in similar situations to gain insight, perspective, and practical tools for personal growth and parenting.

Beyond the Shabbos gatherings, BivLev also facilitates curated support groups that meet monthly in Lakewood and Monsey. These sessions are guided by licensed therapists who foster meaningful dialogue and address the evolving challenges as they arise from month to month, all within a safe and structured environment.

Recently, the group had the zechus to participate in a private meeting in Lakewood with the son of the Gerer Rebbe, shlita, who oversees a program in Eretz Yisroel supporting families who have experienced loss. After hearing from an Israeli Gerer chossid, himself a participant in the BivLev Shabbos, about this American initiative bringing widowers together for chizuk, the Rav made a special effort to meet with the group, together with his menahelim, to offer encouragement and support. The Rav has since expressed his desire to maintain an ongoing kesher with the organization.

We are living in ikvesa d’Meshicha. Until the day when Moshiach arrives and reunites us with our loved ones, we daven, “Samcheinu ki’ymos inisanu.” May Hashem grant these widowers, and all who have experienced loss, simcha, strength, and the ability to continue building meaningful and fulfilling lives.

