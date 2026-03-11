White House: Millions Of Early Filers Already Benefiting From Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” Tax Cuts

Just under half of Americans expected to file taxes this season have done so, and more than 40% of those have claimed “at least one” of President Donald Trump’s new tax cuts, according to White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

Sixty-three million Americans have filed their 2025 taxes, or about 45% of those expected to file. Of those, 27.5 million have claimed at least one tax cut codified in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the sweeping federal statute passed last summer that contains much of the president’s second-term economic agenda.

“Americans are going to start benefiting from the fruits of President Trump and Republicans’ labor through the passage of the One Big, Beautiful Bill and these historic tax cuts,” Leavitt told reporters Tuesday.

She went on to detail how many filers have claimed different types of tax cuts. The bill effectively facilitates no tax on tips or overtime. It allows tipped workers to deduct up to $25,000 in tips from their taxable income and individuals who receive overtime pay to deduct up to $12,500 of that pay from their taxable income.

“Over three and a half million returns have claimed no tax on tips. Over 15.5 million returns have claimed no tax on overtime, over 9.2 million returns have claimed the enhanced deduction for seniors and over 690,000 returns have claimed no tax on car loan interest,” Leavitt said.

So far, the average refund is more than $3,700.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act extended and expanded upon the president’s tax cuts from 2017. It is projected to save up to $1.1 trillion by 2034 by cuts to various welfare programs, but it is also projected to add up to $4.1 trillion to the national debt in roughly the same amount of time, driven mostly by tax cuts and increased military spending.

(The Center Square/Morgan Sweeney)