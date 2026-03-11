Iran-Linked Hackers Claim Massive Cyberattack On U.S. Medical Tech Giant Stryker

An Iran-linked hacking group is claiming responsibility for a sweeping cyberattack on U.S. medical technology company Stryker, alleging it wiped more than 200,000 systems and stole massive amounts of data in retaliation for recent military strikes on Iran.

The group, calling itself Handala, issued a statement claiming the attack was carried out successfully.

“Our major cyber operation has been executed with complete success,” the group said, describing the hack as retaliation for what it called “the brutal attack on the Minab school” and for “ongoing cyber assaults against the infrastructure of the Axis of Resistance.”

According to the hackers, the cyberattack allegedly shut down Stryker offices in 79 countries while extracting approximately 50 terabytes of data.

The group claimed that all of the stolen information is “now in the hands of the free people of the world.”

In the same statement, the hackers issued a warning aimed at what they described as “Zionist leaders and their lobbies,” declaring: “This is only the beginning of a new chapter in cyber warfare.”

Stryker, headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan, is one of the largest medical technology companies in the world. The company employs roughly 56,000 people and reported approximately $25.12 billion in revenue in 2025. Its products include orthopedic implants, surgical tools, hospital beds, and advanced robotic surgery systems used in hospitals worldwide.

As of now, the hackers’ claims have not been independently verified.

