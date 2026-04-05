OOPS: Georgia Senate Candidate Apologizes For Passover Greeting That Included Challah

A Georgia Democratic state Senate candidate was left with a face as red as charoses after her Passover greeting — published in the Atlanta Jewish Times, no less — featured a photograph of challah.

Nathalie Kanani, founder of a personal injury law firm and candidate for the Georgia state Senate, said that the photo was “mistakenly included” in the Passover message, calling it “an oversight that should not have happened.”

“My intent was to honor our Jewish neighbors and friends,” she said, adding that she believes in “meeting those moments with grace and using them to bring people of different cultures together, not tear them apart.” She also noted that the content was produced by a campaign consultant — while taking full responsibility for it — and pledged that “stronger review processes” are now being implemented.

The consultant in question has not commented publicly, and presumably is spending the week learning the difference between challah and matzah.

Esther Panitch, the only Jewish member of the Georgia state legislature, confirmed that Kanani had reached out to her directly — a gesture of goodwill that, unlike the original post, did not involve any baked goods.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)