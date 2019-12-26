Electric Bike Sparks Fire INSIDE Radio Kol Chai Studio Building [VIDEO & PHOTOS]





A fire broke out on Wednesday evening on the ground floor of the Kol Chai Radio studio in Bnei Brak.

The fire was sparked by a faulty battery of an electric bike on the ground floor. In the video, the electric bike’s battery can be seen burning along with the smoke emitting from it.

Bystanders extinguished the fire with a fire extinguisher and removed the bike.

Yishai Aharoni, public information officer for the Bnei Brak firefighters’ station emphasized that there is a recurring issue of fires being caused by electric bikes’ batteries and more and more fires are breaking out in buildings due to faulty batteries.

Aharoni instructed that the following rules should be followed:

1. The battery should be charged according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

2. The battery should not be covered while charging.

3. The battery should be certified as safe according to Israel’s standards.

4. Batteries and chargers should only be purchased at reliable stores that sell bikes and batteries that are certified as safe according to Israel’s standards.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







