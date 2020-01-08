WATCH FULL VIDEO: Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg Delivers Invocation At “State of the State” Address





Rabbi Chaim Rottenberg of Congregation Netzach Yisroel in Monsey deliverd the Invocation at the NY “State of the State” address at 1:30PM today. This marked the first time a Chassidish Rav has given the blessing.

NY Governor Cuomo visited the home of Rabbi Rottenberg following the vicious attack in his home on Chanukah.

Governor Cuomo’s 2020 State of the State agenda includes more than 30 proposals that he has outlined on his website.

The proposals include those that would not immediately impact the budget, as well as those that could bring in revenues for the state. Currently, the state is beginning the new year facing a $6 billion budget gap.







