Kever Rochel To Be Closed Due To Visit Of World Leaders For World Holocaust Forum





A sign in the Kever Rochel compound announced the closure of the entire compound on Thursday due to the World Holocaust Forum marking the 75th year since the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, Kikar Hashabbos reported.

“On Thursday, chaf-vav Teves, 01/23/2020, the kever will be closed from 2 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. due to the visit of presidents and leaders from throughout the world,” the sign stated.

A few of the leaders will visit the Beit Lechem area and security forces decided to close the kever to mispallelim for a a number of hours.

“People who wish to remain the entire time inside the tzion can stay, with the knowledge that they won’t be permitted to leave and will have to remain inside,” the manager of the Kever Rochel site told Kikar Hashabbos.

