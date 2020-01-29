How Chabad Helped The Stranded Jewish Passengers In Iceland This Week [VIDEOS]





After a LOT Airlines flight was forced to unexpectedly land in Iceland due to an unruly passenger on Sunday night, some frum passengers passed the time by holding a kumzits. But eventually, the passengers, including 60 frum ones, were put up in a hotel for the night around midnight.

The frum passengers contacted the closest shilichei Chabad, Rabbi Avi and Mushky Feldman, who have been living in Iceland’s capital city of Reykjavík since February 2018.

The Feldmans traveled for 45 minutes to bring food to the passengers and made the round trip again on Monday morning, bringing a Sefer Torah for Shacharis of Rosh Chodesh Shevat as well as breakfast and lunch, a Collive report said. The passengers were scheduled to leave Iceland on Monday at about 5 p.m.

So many people kept telling me, ‘I love Chabad,’ ‘I can’t believe you have this kind of Kosher food in Iceland,’ and ‘Mi K’amcha yisroel!’” Rabbi Feldman told COLlive. “It was an amazing Kiddush Hashem.”

Iceland has a population of only 250 Jews. Shechita has been illegal in the country for decades and besides Chabad, there are no other shuls in the country.

“The country actually has a lot more kosher products than many people realize,” Rabbi Feldman told JTA in 2018. “This is because the island depends on imports from Europe and the United States, “so this means you can find products with a kosher label in your average minimarket.”

