HATER EXPOSED: “Anti-Chareidi” Lieberman Gave out Hundreds of IDF Exemptions to Chareidim as Defense Minister





A Haaretz investigative report on Monday morning revealed incriminating information about Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman, who brought Israel to 2nd and now 3rd elections due to his refusal to join the right-wing coalition over the issue of the IDF recruitment agreement for Chareidim. The report revealed that when Lieberman served as Defense Minister from 2016 -2018, he was personally involved in handing out hundreds of exemptions from IDF service to Chareidim.

According to the report, when Lieberman- the very Lieberman who turned incitement against the Chareidim as his campaign battle call – was Defense Minister, he had an open-door policy in his office in the Defense Ministry for Chareidim. Hundreds of Chareidim, including sons of politicians, Chassidic Rebbes, and other known personalities received exemptions from him that they couldn’t receive through the normal channels

Lieberman’s office was in constant contact with the Chareidi Mks from all streams, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman (Chassidim), Degel HaTorah chairman Moshe Gafni (Litvaks), Shas MK Yoav Ben Tzur (Sephardim) as well as MK Uri Maklev (Degel HaTorah). The report also revealed that hundreds of Peleg bochurim received a mass exemption from IDF service when Lieberman was in office.

The investigation – which was based on many personal testimonies and documents – showed that under Lieberman, and specifically through his assistant, Avi Abuchatzeira, Lieberman was involved in handing out army exemptions to Charedim on a daily basis. Chareidi MKs or their assistants or individuals seeking army exemptions would contact Abuchatzeira through email or a phone call and Abuchatzeira always obtained the exemptions.

“It was routine,” a source involved in the issue said. “No one hid it,” adding that “the Chareidim had what’s called ‘a sister in the palace’ when Lieberman was the Defense Minister. The source also said that “Abuchatzeira was mamash like part of the Chareidi parties.”

Liberman not only handed out exemptions to any Chareidim who asked for them, but during Liberman’s years in office at the Defense Ministry, the IDF implemented many changes that made it easier for yeshivah bochurim to receive their army deferments. IDF representatives began to come to Chareidi centers where the bochurim could all present their deferment requests as a group instead of yeshivah bochurim going to their individual recruitment offices in their home towns, Later, every yeshivah was able to file the final deferment documents of all the yeshivah bochurim in their yeshivah at one time.

Ironically, just a couple years ago Lieberman was assisting the very people he attacked this week in his campaign video. In the video, he slammed the Chareidi sector, calling them draft dodgers “who take money away from welfare and lone soldiers” for their yeshivos, reassuring his voters that he’ll ensure that the money will go to “health and soldiers” in the next coalition. Just two years ago, he was busy himself helping the “draft-dodgers” to obtain exemptions in the easiest and most efficient way possible!

Following the report, pictures of Liberman from the past, when he was quite friendly with Chareidi politicians and figures, appeared all over Israeli social media.

Lieberman’s office vehemently denied the investigation’s conclusions: “The former defense minister was not involved in any incidents regarding exemptions from IDF service, not even a hint of it. Inquiries regarding recruitment issues from the Chareidi sector were dealt with in the same way as inquires from the general public – without interference and in accordance with the decisions of high-ranking officials.”

“The IDF will examine the claims in the article in-depth and the results will be presented to the Chief of Staff,” an IDF spokesperson said in response to the report.”The lessons will be learned and disciplinary proceedings will be implemented against those involved if proven necessary.”

