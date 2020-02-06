Muslim Sheikh Seeks Asylum In France Due to Death Threats Over Auschwitz Visit





A Lebanese Shi’ite cleric who visited Auschwitz last month as part of a delegation of Muslim religious leaders is seeking asylum in France due to death threats against him, The Jerusalem Post reported.

Sheikh Mohamad Ali El Husseini of Lebanon participated in the most senior delegation of Muslim religious leaders to visit Auschwitz on January 23 to mark the 75th year of its liberation. The Muslim delegation was accompanied by a delegation of American Jewish Committee (AJC) officials and also visited the Museum of the History of Polish Jews in Warsaw as well as the Nozyk shul, where they met with Holocaust survivors.

While he was on the visit, El Husseini received death threats on social media and criminal claims were filed against him for “meeting with Israeli agents,” although no Israeli officials were part of the AJC delegation.

El Husseini, who publicly opposes Hezbollah, said that the criminal claims against him for infringing Lebanese law which forbids contact with Israeli officials were supported by Hezbollah.

#Dr_Mohamad_Ali_El_Husseini meets with

Chief Rabbi of Poland, #Michael_Schudrich.

and calls for the need to activate dialogue between religions

met with #ElHusseini and Schudrich stressed the need to activate the values ​​of tolerance and love among the Abrahamic religions as pic.twitter.com/FSJDR5XGRU — محمد علي الحسيني (@sayidelhusseini) February 10, 2019

El Husseini also publicly supports Muslim-Jewish reconciliation and censures Muslim texts calling for violence.

In light of the death threats against him, El Husseini did not return to Lebanon following his trip to Poland and is applying for asylum in France.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







