IDF Attacks Hamas Terror Targets, Tests New Laser System To Destroy Explosive Balloons





The Israeli Air Force attacked Hamas terrorist targets overnight on Wednesday in response to the firing of explosive balloons and mortars into Israel during the day, the IDF spokesperson said.

Two mortar shells were fired at Israel on Wednesday evening, exploding in open areas in southern Israel and clusters of explosive balloons landed in southern Israel earlier on Wednesday.

The IDF tested a new laser system designed to destroy the explosive balloons launched from the Gaza Strip by terror organizations and the tests were successful, a Kan News report said on Wednesday evening.

Dozens of explosive balloons have been launched into Israel over the last two weeks, some of which have exploded in the air, causing panic and shock among residents of Israel’s south. The amount of launched explosive balloons has been increasing each day. A total of 13 rockets have also been fired into Israel from the Gaza Strip in the last week.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu told the mayors of cities in southern Israel during a meeting on Wednesday that the IDF is prepared to conduct a military operation in the Gaza Strip against the terror organizations even before the upcoming elections on March 2 if the attacks continue.







