New Lifesaving ATV to Aid Gush Shiloh Residents





United Hatzalah of Israel dedicated its newest all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to serve the residents of the Gush Shiloh area, which is the next step in fulfilling their promise to add more lifesaving vehicles and first responders to Judea and Samaria. The dedication ceremony took place last Monday in the town of Adei Ad, slightly northeast of Shiloh itself.

The ATV will provide first response emergency service to medical emergencies as well as search and rescue emergencies in the region known as Gush Shiloh. It is capable of transporting a patient through difficult terrain, particularly in mountainous and forested areas.

Regional Council Head of Binyamin Yisrael Gantz participated in the ceremony together with President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer. The two drove the vehicle across the region and spoke about continuing partnerships in providing lifesaving services to the residents of the area.

The dedication came just two weeks after dozens of new United Hatzalah volunteers graduated from their training course and became first responders, adding more emergency medical coverage to the region.

During the ceremony, Beer stated: “I am very proud to be here. There is an incredible amount of activity going on here that is being done by incredible people. Here, in Shiloh, the city where the Tabernacle resided, this is where everything began. It is a great pride to United Hatzalah that we have an incredible chapter in the Binyamin region, one which is strengthened by the Head of the Council Yisrael Gantz, who is one of our veteran volunteers in the region.”

Gantz told Beer: “I pray that the new vehicle and gear which we received this morning from United Hatzalah will be used for good things only, and will help save many lives. I wish to thank United Hatzalah for this significant donation of this new ATV to our region, and for continuing to assist all of the residents who live here. It is to our merit that we have people like you (Eli Beer) who give everything of themselves to protect the lives of others in Israel and around the world. I also want to thank the volunteers themselves who work tirelessly to ensure the safety of others, both in the Binyamin region and across the country. Anyone who gives of themselves to help others is a truly righteous person.”

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Menachem Bakush who will be entrusted with the day-to-day operation of the vehicle. Bakush said: “For a long time we have dreamed of having an ATV such as this here in the region. This vehicle is capable of reaching patients in areas where regular cars and ambulances cannot go. It will help us save many lives. In fact, we already used it yesterday in responding to an emergency in the area and it proved incredibly useful. I have no doubt that we will help many people with this. I want to thank everyone involved who is working to help improve the emergency medical services in the Binyamin region.”







