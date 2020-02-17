WATCH IT: Stabbing Attempt At Me’aras Hamachpela For 2nd Day In A Row





An Arab attempted to stab a Border Police officer at a security check post by Mearas Hamachpeila early Monday afternoon.

During the inspection, the Arab put on his jacket which raised the suspicion of the officer on duty who prepared to carry out a more thorough inspection on him. Suddenly the Arab pulled a knife from his jacket and attacked the police officer with it. Fortunately, the border police officer’s protective vest resulted in the knife breaking during the assault.

Border Police officers overcame the Arab without drawing fire and the incident ended without injuries. The 19-year-old Arab, a resident of the village of Ramadin, was arrested and transferred to security forces for interrogation.

An Arab was arrested on Sunday at the same site on Sunday morning after he refused to remove his belongings for the security check and then physically attacked a Border Police officer.

The officers overcame the suspect, searched his belongings and found a knife in his bag.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)






