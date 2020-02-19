Naama Issachar’s Parents Visit Home Of Harav Chaim Kanievsky





Netanel and Yaffa Issachar, the parents of Naama Issachar, who was pardoned by Russian President Vladimir Putin last month for drug charges and returned to Israel after being imprisoned in Russia since April, visited the home of Hagaon Harav Chaim Kanievsky on Monday.

Yaffa Issachar met with Harav Chaim’s daughter, Rebbetzin Leah Kolodetsky.

Issachar told Harav Chaim about the devotion of the shlichei Chabad in Moscow toward Naama and their family from the time of her imprisonment until her release.

The Issachars received words of chizuk and a bracha to continue to strengthen Am Yisrael by serving as an example of devoted parents.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)





