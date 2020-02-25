A Train From Ben-Gurion Airport Straight To The Shearis HaMikdash





A plan for a new express train line straight from Ben-Gurion airport to the heart of the Old City has been approved for advancement, Israel’s Transportation Ministry announced this week.

The new train, an extension of the current Jerusalem-Tel Aviv express line launched two months ago will enable tourists to travel straight to the Kosel upon arrival in Israel’s main airport.

The project will add a new terminal in Jerusalem to the Jerusalem-Tel Aviv line, adding two underground stations in downtown Jerusalem and one in the Old City as well as a 1.8-mile tunnel under downtown Jerusalem and the Old City.

The National Planning and Building Council approved the route of the new train but the details have not yet been made public.

The project was initiated in 2017 by current Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud), previously the transportation minister, a post now held by MK Bezalel Smotrich (Yamina).

Here, in the Old City of Jerusalem, we will build the Western Wall & Temple Mount train station. It will be named after @realDonaldTrump, who made history and recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. The official announcement will take place on Israel's Independence Day. pic.twitter.com/0b40afUngj — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) April 30, 2019

Smotrich termed the project as “historic” and “huge news for Israeli residents and the millions of tourists who come to Jerusalem.”

The Old City station will be named after US President Donald Trump in honor of his recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel shortly before Katz launched the project in 2017.

