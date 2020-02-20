Hamas Politician Calls on All Palestinians To Unite To “Stop Deal of The Century” and Renew Violence





A member of Hamas’ upper echelon in Gaza, Khalil al-Hayya, has called for a “national” action plan to combat President Donald Trump’s proposed peace plan that has been termed, “The Deal of the Century”.

Al-Hayya spoke at a conference on Wednesday and said that in order to fight against the plan the Palestinians should stop their security coordination with Israel and should also cancel the Oslo Accords. He also said that the PLO should convene its leadership in order to discuss tactics regarding the fight against this new deal.

“If there is no dialogue, there will be no escape from the establishment of a new representative body with wide national participation, with the participation of Hamas, which will pave the way to ‘solving the Palestinian issue,’” al-Hayya said.

Al-Hayya called on the Palestinian public in Judea, Samaria, the Gaza Strip and the “lands occupied since 1948” to revolt, take to the streets and protest against the “Deal of the Century”

Al-Hayya also added that the protests along the Gaza border which have been termed “The March of the Return Protests” will resume in March.

