Sderot: Rocket Hits Playground, Explodes 20 Meters From Yeshiva





One of the 14 rockets launched around noon by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terror group into Israel from the Gaza Strip on Monday afternoon fell into a children’s playground in Sderot, hitting the sandbox.

Police sappers were summoned to the scene to safely remove the shrapnel.

The playground where the rocket hit is located near the hesder yeshivah in Sderot.

Dvir, an avreich in the yeshivah, told Kan News: “It exploded 20 meters from the Beis Medrash. It was a nes that we weren’t injured since the yeshivah isn’t reinforced. Miraculously the rocket hit a sandbox.”

תיעוד הנפילה בגן משחקים בשדרות

(צילום: אלישיב כהן)@Itsik_zuarets pic.twitter.com/MkI8w9B75s — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) February 24, 2020

חבלני משטרת ישראל טיפלו במהלך השעה האחרונה במספר זירות בשדרות בהן אותרו רסיסי נפילות ויירוטים, אחת מהן בגן משחקים pic.twitter.com/TXOqP1C8KU — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) February 24, 2020

“Suddenly there was a huge boom and there was a huge cloud of gray smoke and the window blinds went flying,” Dvir said.

“We left right away to check on the neighboring houses. There’s an elderly population here.”

Twelve of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome according to the IDF spokesperson. There were no physical injuries.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







