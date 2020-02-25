7 Bloomberg Campaign Offices Vandalized, Sanders Supporters Blamed

0

Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign offices across the country were defaced by vandals – which his office blames without evidence on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “hateful rhetoric.”

At least 7 offices round the country were spray-painted in large red letters with slurs including “racist,” “sexist,” “oligarch,” eat the rich, and “corporate pig”. In one location the windows were smashed.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)