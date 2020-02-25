7 Bloomberg Campaign Offices Vandalized, Sanders Supporters Blamed





Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign offices across the country were defaced by vandals – which his office blames without evidence on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ “hateful rhetoric.”

At least 7 offices round the country were spray-painted in large red letters with slurs including “racist,” “sexist,” “oligarch,” eat the rich, and “corporate pig”. In one location the windows were smashed.

As @BernieSanders’ National Co-Chair, I unequivocally condemn the attacks on Bloomberg’s campaign offices. Our campaign fueled by grassroots donors is building the coalition needed to defeat Trump. Sanders is just speaking about facts in not letting money buy an election. pic.twitter.com/Zqof7SVeaL — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) February 25, 2020

