Two More Israelis Diagnosed With COVID-19, Criminal Files Opened Against Israelis Violating Isolation Orders





Two more Israelis were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday, raising the number of confirmed cases in Israel to 17.

The first patient, who has been quarantined at the Poriya Medical Center in Tiverya, is a 38-year-old East Jerusalem resident who served as a tour bus driver for a group of Greek tourists last month, 23 of whom were diagnosed with the coronavirus upon arriving home. The tourists also visited Bethlehem in the Palestinian Authority and Egypt.

The PA declared a state of emergency after seven hotel employees in Beit Jala near Bethlehem were diagnosed with the coronavirus, apparently spread by the Greek tourists. The employees were placed in quarantine and 21 hotel employees were transferred to Israel for testing. The PA ordered the closure of all schools and prayer services in Bethlehem, Jericho and the Jordan Valley and canceled all tour groups to the area.

The second patient, who was diagnosed on Thursday evening, is a retired Israeli from central Israel who returned from Italy, flying from Venice on EasyJet flight EJ3342 on February 29 at 12:20 p.m., the Health Ministry said, adding that all passengers on that flight must self-quarantine.

The patient adhered to the self-quarantine guidelines and returned to his home from the airport in his private car and immediately entered self-quarantine.

Also on Thursday, nine of the Israelis who were aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship were released to their homes from quarantine at Sheba Medical Center after they tested negative for the coronavirus following a 2-week quarantine. Three of the ship passengers are still in quarantine.

Following Israel’s announcement on Wednesday imposing strict guidelines regarding travel, large crowds and self-quarantine requirements, there are up to 100,000 Israelis in self-quarantine. However, there have been reports of Israelis who have not been adhering to the quarantine guidelines. Israel Police stated on Thursday that it opened eight criminal investigations against Israelis who violated self-quarantine rules.

Also, Health Minister Yaakov Litzman threatened to take legal action against the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Thursday for violating self-quarantine instructions. Since members of the team had visited Spain recently, the team was ordered to self-quarantine for 14 days. The team did not comply and participated in a game on Wednesday.

The Health Ministry also banned all large gatherings such as concerts and sporting matches. Famed Israeli singer Ishay Ribo announced that all his concerts have been canceled until further notice.

Basketball matches were played to empty stadiums devoid of fans, with only some scattered family members present to cheer for the winners.

Economic and finance professionals are concerned about the economic implications of the thousands of Israelis who are missing workdays due to self-quarantine as well as the Israeli businesses affected by the coronavirus crisis.

The Histadrut labor union threatened a general strike on Thursday if the government doesn’t provide economic assistance for employees in self-quarantine and assist affected businesses.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu held an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon on the economic implications of the coronavirus and stated afterward that the Finance Minister will prepare an emergency fund to assist businesses that are essential to the economy.

Netanyahu also condemned the Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team for violating the Health Ministry’s instructions.

The IDF banned all soldiers from traveling abroad and canceled international exercises. One IDF soldier has been diagnosed with the virus and hundreds have been quarantined.

Also, the Defense Ministry held a meeting on Thursday morning with senior security and health officials regarding the possibility of a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel which may necessitate the involvement of the defense ministry.

A 2002 government decision transferred the responsibility for handling an epidemic situation in Israel to the defense minister.

סיימנו דיון היערכות של מערכת הביטחון בעניין הקורונה, יחד עם סגן הרמטכ״ל, מנכ״ל משרד הביטחון, מנכ״ל משרד הבריאות, מפקד פיקוד העורף ועוד.

Israel’s National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) in the Defense Ministry outlined certain measures that would be taken in Israel if, lo aleinu, an emergency situation would develop of thousands of Israelis falling ill with hundreds hospitalized. One measure that may be applied in such a situation is instructing all Israelis above age 60 to self-quarantine.

In an even more extreme situation with thousands hospitalized, traffic restrictions may be applied, schools may be closed, public transportation reduced and citizens may be instructed to remain inside their homes. International goods and raw materials would be denied entry into Israel.

Israel’s Health Ministry has faced criticism of what many think are overly strict steps against international travel that will harm national economic and diplomatic interests.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz defended the strict measures Israel is implementing, saying that Israel is on the verge of a widespread outbreak in an interview on Kan News on Thursday.

Health Ministry Director-general Moshe Bar Siman-Tov also defended the measures Israel has taken, noting that other countries who did not take initial strict measures had to take even more extreme measures when the virus spiraled out of control, such as in Italy, where over 100 have died and all schools have been closed for 10 days in an attempt to control the spread of the virus.

Siman-Tov also noted the value of delaying the spread of the virus by stressing that more time allows the virus to be studied by researchers who may even possibly develop a vaccine.

