World class website redesign by WebQuantix

The real reasons your website needs a redesign

Hi this is David with WebQuantix with an article on reasons why you may want to consider redesigning your website. Approximate reading time – 5 minutes.

Introduction

Website redesign has had renewed focus being that fast pace trends take place in the digital age. Should a site not adapt with the times, it can risk falling behind in today’s ever-changing technological world.



Understanding Website Redesign



Website redesign involves doing a partial or complete redesign of your site. You may want something relatively simple, such as a template change or a new color scheme to refresh your image. Larger projects will typically include a completely new design from scratch. We specialize in guiding you on the correct path for your business.





Who needs Website Redesign?



Website redesign is needed by all individuals and businesses that feel their website is not tuned in with the times with regard to their current design.



Many new businesses start off by simply cobbling things together just to get their web presence up as fast as possible. It is only later that they realize that this will not do and what they really need is a professionally done website, which they then get done from scratch.

Another important aspect to keep in mind is the fact that website design trends also change significantly with time. In the past, extensive usage of Flash with complex graphics was the norm, but nowadays simplistic designs are ‘in’ with more basic color schemes.

With web design trends changing every few years, a website that is two or three years old will seem outdated when compared to a competitor who has a website that is up to date with the latest design trends.

Below I will list some more of the reasons why you may want to redesign your website –

#1- Your website looks untrustworthy or outdated

Whether you believe it or not, approximately 75% of people will judge the credibility of your business based solely on the design of your website. In 1999 Jakob Nielsen identified design quality as the number one way in which a website can communicate trustworthiness, so be sure to have the best design quality possible. (In a recent study by the Nielsen Normal Group they observed that the very same factors that Jakob Nielsen identified in 1999 continue to influence users today).

#2- Your website isn’t responsive and doesn’t work on mobile

According to Google, 61% of users are unlikely to return to a website that doesn’t work well on mobile, with 40% visiting a competitor’s website instead.

If your site isn’t responsive yet, the chance you’re losing leads and customers is high. Mobile users have made it clear they want to have a great UX (user experience) when viewing your website on their phones and tablets.

#3- Your Website’s Purpose Was Updated

If your site’s purpose or goals have changed, then it may require a website overhaul. For example, if your new goals are to provide more lead generation content, you may need to restructure pages to drive more leads; or if you’ve recently added a shopping cart to your website, you may need to update its layout to be more in line with other eCommerce websites.

While you clearly don’t need to do a full site redesign each time you adjust your marketing goals or messaging, it’s a good idea to check every so often to be sure your site is still aligned with your newest marketing plans.

#4- Your Website Has a Poor User Experience

This might seem obvious, but you’ve probably visited a website that frustrates you – to put it lightly – when you’re trying to use it.

Providing a great user experience means that you’re providing the user with a great overall experience from the first time they visit your website through the conversion. Providing a great website experience involves a couple overarching methodologies:

User interface (UI) Design – Having a great user interface means that your visual representation across devices is intuitive, consistent, and aligns with your user’s expectations.

Information Architecture (IA) Strategy – Having a great information architecture means that the organization of your website aligns with the expectation of your users.

Getting these two things correct could mean the difference between someone staying on your site and converting or getting frustrated and leaving to go to a competitor’s site.

#5- Your Competitor’s Website Makes You Jealous

Obviously you don’t need to redesign your website every time one of your competitors changes theirs. But it’s important to note that your business does not live inside a bubble online, so if your website is not in line with the quality of your competitors, you’re most likely losing sales to them.

They Have Better Functionality and Content –

If you spend some time on a competitor’s site and realize its functionality and content meets your goals far better than your own site does, it’s time to find an agency that can build you a website that meets your user’s needs.

Their Design Is Better –

If you visit your competitor’s website and wish it was yours, you probably need to redesign your website. Now that does not mean copying your competitor’s design, but it does mean creating a website that you can be proud of.

Conclusion

There are many reasons why one would want a web redesign besides for those we have listed above, and we pride ourselves in properly guiding you and your business to make the correct decision.

There are many reasons why one would want a web redesign besides for those we have listed above, and we pride ourselves in properly guiding you and your business to make the correct decision.








