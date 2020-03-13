Mir Donors Double Down





To our dear Friends and Supporters,

Over the past few weeks, we have been assessing the viability of holding the Annual Dinner Celebration in Bell Works on March 29th. Given the continued spread of the virus and the uncertainty of the coming weeks, we have determined that it is necessary to postpone the Dinner until some time after Pesach.

The Mir Dinner occupies a very special place on the pre-Pesach calendar. Each year, thousands of friends and supporters come from all over the world to pay tribute to the Honorees, Roshei HaYeshiva, Maggidei Shiur and Lomdei HaTorah. Attendees walk away with a sense of connection and inspiration. We will IYH have the opportunity to experience that celebration of Torah over the coming months. Details to come.

Postponing the Dinner is not an easy decision. The Dinner is the culmination of the Yeshiva’s primary fundraising campaign. With over 9,200 talmidim, the Yeshiva relies on the generosity of all of you to meet its financial obligations. More directly, the 6,500 yungerleit and their families, the Maggidei Shiur, staff and bochurim rely on this campaign to make Yom Tov and put bread on their tables. So while we are forced to postpone the Dinner, be assured that the campaign will continue in full force until we reach our goals.

If you have not yet participated in the campaign, please contact the office 718-972-0500 or click HERE. We ask you to join us so as we all go into Pesach, the talmidim and mishpachos of Yeshivas Mir Yerushalayim will be able to sit down to their sedorim with a feeling of financial stability and cheirus.

In this trying time for the world and Klal Yisroel, we hope that you will join us in reaching our fundraising goals and may each of you and your families be געבענשט with a חג כשר ושמח and may we be zoche to greet משיח צדקינו במהרה ובימינו.

Shlomo Yehuda Rechnitz

Legacy Chairman

Ralph Herzka ~ Ben Philipson

Campaign Chairmen

Eli Schron

Dinner Chairman

Meilich Rubin

Journal Chairman







