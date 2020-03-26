Montreal: Reb Avraham Yechiel Kraus Is Niftar From COVID-19





Harav Avraham Yechiel Kraus, z’l, 67, of Montreal, was niftar on Wednesday night from the coronavirus.

Reb Avraham’s death was sudden – he was still at home with his family only three days when he began to feel ill and his condition swiftly deteriorated.

He was brought to the hospital on Wednesday in critical condition, where he was niftar after only a few hours, leaving his family in utter shock.

There have been 26 fatalities in Canada from the coronavirus and 2,746 confirmed cases.

ומי שאמר לעולמו די יאמר לצרותינו די

STAY UPDATED WITH BREAKING UPDATES FROM YWN VIA WHATSAPP – SIGN UP NOW Just click on this link, and you will be placed into a group.

[Petira of R’ Yitzchock Zylberminc Z”L, Longtime Hatzolah Member In Far Rockaway]

[LAKEWOOD CORONA VICTIM: Hagaon HaRav Avrohom Levi Bresler ZATZAL]







