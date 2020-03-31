Harav Yitzchak Yosef To U.S. Jews: “Even When I Walk Through The Valley Of Death, I Will Not Fear”





The Chief Rabbi of Israel, Hagaon Harav Yitzchak Yosef, delivered a few words of chizzuk to the Chareidi community in the United States, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, suffering many tragic deaths.

“We’re in a very difficult era with this pandemic spreading around the entire world and harming Jews as well,” Rav Yosef said. “Hakadosh Baruch Hu is testing us. We have to be mechazeik in our bitachon in Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

“In the mishna in Perek Gimmel in Masechtas Rosh Hashana, it’s written: ‘And did the hands of Moshe win the battle or lose the battle? And did the snake kill or resuscitate? As long as Yisrael looked upward [and subjugated their hearts to their Father in heaven], they were healed and prevailed.'”

“We have to trust in Hakadosh Baruch Hu and realize that everything that happens is from Him and rejoice in Hashem’s Torah and mitzvot. ‘If Your Torah wasn’t my delight, I would have been destroyed in my affliction. Even when I walk through the valley of death, I won’t fear because You are with me.’ We have to have bitachon in Hakadosh Baruch Hu.”

Harav Yosef continued that people should do their hishtadlus by adhering to the current restrictions and should learn at home, turning their homes into Batei Midrashim, advising that anyone who has trouble concentrating should write summaries of what he learned or learn with a friend by phone. “We don’t have shiurim but we have HaTorah HaKedosha.”

“Hashem should remove the mageifah from Klal Yisrael and we should be zohech to the geulah sheleimah. We were redeemed in Nissan and in Nissan we are destined to be redeemed.”

