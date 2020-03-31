CORONA VICTIM: R’ Yitzchok Steinberg Z”L, Longtime Rebbe At Yeshiva Torah Temimah In Flatbush





YWN regrets to inform you of the Petira of Rav Yitzchok Steinberg Z”L.

For over thirty years, Rabbi Steinberg was a beloved rebbi at Yeshiva Torah Temimah, teacher and director of the yeshiva’s boys’ minyan, bringing his expertise in chinuch and his love for talmidim each and every day.

He was a dedicated mispallel at the Tenke Bais Midrash in Boro Park. His sudden passing has plunged his family and generations of parents and talmidim into mourning.

Rabbi Steinberg leaves behind his wife, Mrs. Fraidy Steinberg, and their wonderful family including 6 unmarried children. A FUND HAS BEEN SET UP TO ASSIST THE FAMILY

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes…

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







