CORONA VICTIM: Hagaon HaRav Avraham Yaakov Littman ZATZAL





We regret to inform you of the petirah of Hagaon Harav Avraham Yaakov Littman zt’l of Monsey, NY. He was 71 years old and contracted Covid-19 two weeks ago. His condition deteriorated over the past week and he passed away early Erev Shabbos.

For more than thirty years Rav Avrohom Yaakov served as a senior maggid shiur at Yeshiva Ohel Torah in Monsey where he was renowned as a singularly outstanding lamdan and gaon ba’Torah who influenced many hundreds of talmidim.

In his youth Rav Avraham Yaakov zt”l was a close talmid of numerous gedolei olam: Rav Mottel Weinberg zt”l, Rav Shmuel Brudny zt”l, Rav Shmuel Berenbaum zt”l and Rav Berel Soloveitchik zt”l. They all recognized his unique capacity for gadlius baTorah and all had a profound impact on Rav Avrohom Yaakov zt”l. He dedicated his life to perpetuating the gadlus and the derech of his illustrious rabbeim to generations of talmidim.

Rav Avrohom married the only daughter of Hagaon HaRav Zev Hoberman zt”l and Rebbitzen Esther Hoberman a”h. Rebbitzen Littman a”h was nifterah two years ago after a difficult illness. They leave over a distinguished mishpacha of talmidei chachomim and marbitzei Torah. Rav Avraham Yaakov is survived too by his one brother, R’ Meir Leib of Monsey.

Boruch Dayan HaEmmes….

