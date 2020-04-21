Israel: 13,942 Cases, 184 Deaths, Netanyahu & Gantz Speak About Holocaust Survivor Relatives On Yom HaShoah





There are 13,942 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Israel as of Tuesday, of whom 119 are ventilated.

A total of 4,353 Israelis have recovered from the virus and for the fourth day, there are more recovered patients than new patients in Israel, with a total of 481 recovered patients and 229 new patients.

Israel recorded 184 fatalities on Tuesday including Asias Argo, a 100-year-old Ethiopian woman, the mother of nine children and 30 grandchildren, who passed away at Kaplan Hospital in Rechovot on Tuesday morning and HaRav Chaim Aharon Turchin, 48, who had no history of preexisting medical conditions but passed away at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv overnight Monday, leaving 14 orphaned children.

Earlier on Tuesday morning a 57-year-old woman with severe and chronic preexisting medical conditions passed away at Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital.

The Health Ministry published a detailed plan on Tuesday to protect about 90,000 senior citizens in nursing homes and assisted living centers from COVID-19. Ronni Gamzu, the CEO of Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv, who was appointed by the Israeli government to oversee coronavirus management in nursing homes and assisted living facilities, formulated the plan.

Unfortunately, later on Tuesday, it was reported that 20 Bnei Brak nursing home residents and staff members tested positive for the coronavirus although no visitors have been allowed in the facility since mid-March, a Channel 12 News report said.

Israel marked Yom HaShoah, with a siren going off at 10 a.m. to mark the day. Israel Police throughout the country stood outside the homes of Holocaust survivors and saluted them during the siren.

See below as police officers in Tel Aviv stand below the home of Tzila Zinger who was born in Romania in 1934, survived the pogrom in the city and made aliyah at the age of 17:

שוטרים בכל הארץ נעמדו מחוץ לבתיהם של ניצולי שואה והצדיעו להם בזמן הצפירה. בתל אביב הגיעו שוטרים לביתה של צילה זינגר, שנולדה בעיר יאש שברומניה ב-1934, שרדה את הפוגרום בעיר ועלתה לארץ בגיל 17@ittaishick pic.twitter.com/7HDIZMxOxx — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) April 21, 2020

Below is Yosef Kleinman, 91, a Holocaust survivor who testified at Eichman’s trial, following the siren:

עם ישראל חי! יוסף קליינמן בן ה-91, ניצול שואה שהעיד במשפט אייכמן, הבוקר אחרי הצפירה pic.twitter.com/0S5ctJSbS8 — עקיבא ווייס Akiva Weisz (@AkivaWeisz) April 21, 2020

Both Blue and White leader Benny Gantz and Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke about their Holocaust survivor relatives at the Knesset Holocaust Remembrance Day ceremony on Tuesday. Netanyahu read a poem that his father-in-law, Shmuel Ben-Artzi, z’l, who made aliyah in the 1930s from Poland and lost 5 siblings and his parents in the Holocaust, had written.

His son Yair, posted a picture of three of Ben-Artzi’s siblings who were killed during the Holocaust. “This is the only picture that I have of my grandfather Shmuel Ben-Artzi’s family,” he wrote.

Gantz spoke about his parents, who were both Holocaust survivors. “I remember one moment, when my mother told my daughter Noga about the last days and hours in Bergen Belsen, before the liberation. She was then 16 or 17, a shadow of a girl, who weighed 28 kilogram (61 lbs). And when my daughter asked her ‘How did you hold on?’ she answered, ‘I wanted to see how it ends.’”

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)







