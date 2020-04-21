At Least 31 NYPD Members Have Died From COVID-19 [VIDEO]





A New York Police Department employee died from coronavirus complications overnight, Commissioner Dermot Shea told CNN on Tuesday morning, marking the 31st reported coronavirus-related death within the NYPD.

Shea didn’t name or provide additional details about the employee.

About 13% of uniformed officers are out sick, which is “well over” regular sick out levels, Shea said, but noted today marks the 12th straight day of decreasing sick-out levels.

“We are still very, very concerned about our members that are in the hospital … our thoughts and prayers are going out to them and to their families and really to the extended NYPD family as well,” he said.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)







