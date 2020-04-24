Watch: Wildlife Saga Continues: Foxes Prowl Ashkelon, Jackals Roam Tel Aviv





As YWN has reported, wild animals have been roving about cities around the world as streets gradually became desolate due to coronavirus restrictions.

In some areas, where animals were accustomed to being fed by throngs of tourists, animals emerged from their natural habitats in a desperate search for food.

The problem is worse for cities located near forests, mountains or other natural areas, and the southern coastal city of Ashkelon is no exception. Red foxes, which are native to the area, have been seen prowling the city in recent weeks.

One can’t help but recall the passuk in Eicha that associates foxes with desolation, lamenting the loss of the Beis Hamikdash: “On Har Tzion which has become desolate; foxes prowl over it.”

In Tel Aviv, hundreds of jackals were seen roaming the deserted HaYarkon Park searching for food.

Zoologist Yariv Malichi told AFP that normally jackals only come out at night in secluded areas of the sprawling park to search for food.

“But once you take away the trash people are littering in the park, jackals have a problem — they need to find another food source,” Malichi explained.

“They are wandering far from their territories searching for food. They really feel comfortable in the park without people.”

