WHO Says No Evidence Shows That Having COVID Prevents A Second Infection





The World Health Organization is warning that people who have had Covid-19 are not necessarily immune by the presence of antibodies from getting the virus again.

“There is no evidence yet that people who have had Covid-19 will not get a second infection,” WHO said in a scientific brief published Friday.

It cautions against governments that are considering issuing so-called “immunity passports” to people who have had Covid-19, assuming they are safe to resume normal life.

The UN health agency said in a scientific brief published on Saturday that more research is needed. It said that ‘at this point in the pandemic, there is not enough evidence about the effectiveness of antibody-mediated immunity to guarantee the accuracy of an ‘immunity passport’ or ‘risk-free certificate’.’

