In Long-Standing Minhag, Israeli Flag Flies From Ponevezeh In Bnei Brak On Yom Ha’atzmaut





Like every year, the Israeli flag flew from the roof of the Ponevezh Yeshivah on Wednesday, Israel’s 72nd Yom Ha’atzmaut.

The minhag was set by the Ponevezhner Rav, Hagaon Rav Yosef Shlomo Kahaneman, z’tl, who established the yeshivah in 1944. Rav Kahaneman viewed the declaration of the State of Israel as a nies and Hashem’s plan. He felt that the state of Israel contributed to helping Jews feel proud of being Jewish and served as a deterrence to assimilation.

Rav Kahaneman also refrained from saying Tachanun on Yom Ha’atzmaut. However, after his passing, the yeshiva resumed saying Tachanun although they did continue the minhag of flying the flag.

Sadly, this year, the yeshivah is currently completely empty as Israelis sit at home under a national lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are pictures of a Yom Ha’atzmaut ceremony at the Bnei Brak municipality almost 70 years ago:

"תיערך חגיגה בהשתתפות ילדי תלמוד התורה ובית יעקב": תמונות יותר ממדהימות. חגיגות יום העצמאות ברחבת עיריית בני ברק לפני קצת פחות מ-70 שנה. pic.twitter.com/MEEP054y8a — קובי בורנשטיין (@hachardak) April 29, 2020

